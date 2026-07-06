Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

A 6-time NBA All-Star has been released

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DeMar DeRozan in warmups
Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan during warm ups before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA free agent market now includes a six-time All-Star.

The Sacramento Kings are releasing DeMar DeRozan, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. They will save $15.7 million in doing so, as only $10 million of his $25.7 million salary for 2026-27 was guaranteed.

The move does not come as a surprise. The Kings tried to trade DeRozan, but found no takers at his previous salary, so they simply chose to let him hit the open market.

DeRozan was part of a Kings core that never quite delivered on its promise. He spent two seasons with Sacramento and averaged 20.3 points per game over those two years, but the team never made the playoffs. The losing clearly wore on DeRozan last year, and it is not a huge surprise that the two sides are parting ways.

The veteran should find a solid market, as he remains one of the game’s most feared mid-range shooters. However, his limited abilities from three-point range may keep him out of the top tier of targets among contenders.

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