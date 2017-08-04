Byron Scott says he is done coaching

The Tank Commander is hanging up his helmet for good.

Speaking with TMZ Sports earlier this week, former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Byron Scott, who now serves as an analyst for ESPN, was asked if there was any chance he would coach again in the NBA.

“No,” Scott replied. “I’ve had enough of it. I’m enjoying the retired life and working with ESPN. I love that and will continue to do that.”

The 56-year-old Scott was a head coach in the NBA for 15 seasons, making back-to-back NBA Finals appearances with the New Jersey Nets in 2003 and 2004 before winning Coach of the Year with the New Orleans Hornets in 2008. But he holds a career record of just 454-647 (.412), thanks in large part to disastrous respective tenures with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers.

Scott, who was fired by the Lakers in 2016 after overseeing the two worst seasons in franchise history, had become quite a punching bag and the poster child for antiquated coaching beliefs. Thus, it probably is best at this point that he focus on his analyst job and other ventures away from the sideline.

