Carmelo Anthony reportedly wants buyout from Knicks

The Carmelo Anthony-New York Knicks saga has taken a new twist.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports on Tuesday that Anthony’s camp has attempted to engage the Knicks in buyout talks. However, the Knicks are said to be resisting the idea because it would free him to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

League sources: Carmelo Anthony's camp, while acknowledging Melo's preference to stay in NYC, has tried to engage the Knicks in buyout talks — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017

But league sources say that the Knicks have thus far resisted the idea of a Melo buyout that would clear the way for him to join the Cavs — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017

We heard earlier this month that the Cavs would indeed be interested in signing Anthony, who is owed $26.2 million next season and has a $27.9 million player option for 2018-19, if he is bought out. But with the way that both the 10-time All-Star and Knicks management have been dragging their feet for months now, it seems unlikely that Anthony’s desire for a buyout brings the situation to an immediate resolution.