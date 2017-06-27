Ad Unit
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Carmelo Anthony reportedly wants buyout from Knicks

June 27, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The Carmelo Anthony-New York Knicks saga has taken a new twist.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports on Tuesday that Anthony’s camp has attempted to engage the Knicks in buyout talks. However, the Knicks are said to be resisting the idea because it would free him to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

We heard earlier this month that the Cavs would indeed be interested in signing Anthony, who is owed $26.2 million next season and has a $27.9 million player option for 2018-19, if he is bought out. But with the way that both the 10-time All-Star and Knicks management have been dragging their feet for months now, it seems unlikely that Anthony’s desire for a buyout brings the situation to an immediate resolution.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus