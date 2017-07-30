Danilo Gallinari reportedly injures hand after punching opponent at EuroBasket

Danilo Gallinari has apparently learned the hard way that punching people can have its consequences.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward, currently participating in EuroBasket, was reportedly hospitalized with a possible hand injury after punching an opponent.

Danilo Gallinari went to the hospital for a medical evaluation of his hand after the punch he gave to Kok's face, as reported by Sky Sport — Sportando (@Sportando) July 30, 2017

Here’s video of the punch:

Danilo Gallinari has yet to play with Blake Griffin but just went full Blake in an exhibition game. Clipps Clippin' pic.twitter.com/wjLn1fK931 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) July 30, 2017

Naturally, something like this would happen only weeks after Gallinari joins the Clippers. He can at least talk to one of his new teammates about being involved in something like this.