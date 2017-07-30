Ad Unit
Danilo Gallinari reportedly injures hand after punching opponent at EuroBasket

July 30, 2017
by Grey Papke

Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari has apparently learned the hard way that punching people can have its consequences.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward, currently participating in EuroBasket, was reportedly hospitalized with a possible hand injury after punching an opponent.

Here’s video of the punch:

Naturally, something like this would happen only weeks after Gallinari joins the Clippers. He can at least talk to one of his new teammates about being involved in something like this.


