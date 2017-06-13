JaVale McGee sends great tweet about his hair after Warriors win

JaVale McGee may have played less than six minutes per game in the NBA Finals, but the Golden State Warriors center still managed to accomplish an incredible feat. Name another player in league history who won a championship with the same hairstyle as McGee’s.

You can’t.

McGee, who is known for sporting some ridiculous haircuts, sent a great tweet after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night.

I'm the only person ever with a rat tail and a NBA championship! Let that sink in! — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) June 13, 2017

And no one can ever take that away from you, JaVale. There has never been a photo with the Larry O’Brien Trophy quite like this one:

Despite being ruthlessly mocked by Shaquille O’Neal, McGee carved out a nice role during Golden State’s dominant run this season. Even when he was riding the bench, his rat tail probably distracted an opponent from time to time. You can’t put a price on that.