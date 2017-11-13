LeBron James responds to Enes Kanter

The beef between LeBron James and Enes Kanter might be the most exciting storyline in the NBA to develop this month.

Things go back to the weekend when James jabbed the Knicks while complimenting Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. James had said that the Knicks made a mistake by skipping over Smith and taking Frank Ntilikina at No. 8 overall in the draft. Kanter came to the defense of his Knicks teammate in response to LeBron.

Then during Monday’s game between the Knicks and Cavaliers, Kanter got in James’ face in the first quarter while standing up for Ntilikina.

Things getting chippy between LeBron and the Knicks pic.twitter.com/zAhQt6QSvz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2017

The fireworks continued in the postgame show. Kanter came out firing about his scuffle with James, saying he wouldn’t let the former NBA MVP punk his team.

Enes Kanter on the LeBron James scuffle: "I don't care who you are. What do you call yourself? King, Queen, Princess. Whatever you are. We're going to fight." (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/XWNnAT7a7T — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) November 14, 2017

James was informed of Kanter’s comments and responded.

And LeBron James responds to Enes Kanter's comments and clarifies who is actually the king, queen and princess pic.twitter.com/mlL1hrFuap — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) November 14, 2017

Kanter isn’t LeBron get away with anything, which has to be respected. But clearly James is shrugging things off and doesn’t seem to be bothered by a player who’s not really on his level of play.