Monday, November 13, 2017

LeBron James responds to Enes Kanter

November 13, 2017
by Larry Brown

The beef between LeBron James and Enes Kanter might be the most exciting storyline in the NBA to develop this month.

Things go back to the weekend when James jabbed the Knicks while complimenting Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. James had said that the Knicks made a mistake by skipping over Smith and taking Frank Ntilikina at No. 8 overall in the draft. Kanter came to the defense of his Knicks teammate in response to LeBron.

Then during Monday’s game between the Knicks and Cavaliers, Kanter got in James’ face in the first quarter while standing up for Ntilikina.

The fireworks continued in the postgame show. Kanter came out firing about his scuffle with James, saying he wouldn’t let the former NBA MVP punk his team.

James was informed of Kanter’s comments and responded.

Kanter isn’t LeBron get away with anything, which has to be respected. But clearly James is shrugging things off and doesn’t seem to be bothered by a player who’s not really on his level of play.

