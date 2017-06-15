Paul George not planning on talking with LeBron this summer

The era of the NBA superteam is upon us, which has left many wondering what kinds of moves the Cleveland Cavaliers can make to compete with the Golden State Warriors. Given that Paul George will be a free agent after next year, some have speculated that the Cavs could make a run at him. But for now, it doesn’t sound like anything is in the works on that front.

George spoke with the Indianapolis Star’s Nate Taylor on Thursday ahead of his celebrity softball game. George said he plans to remain with the Pacers next season and that he doesn’t have plans to talk with LeBron.

Paul George: "I'm a Pacer. I'm under contract for next season." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 15, 2017

Paul George says he expects to play out his contract with the Pacers next season. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 15, 2017

Paul George said the goal remains the same: He wants to win a championship with the Pacers. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 15, 2017

Paul George said he hasn't talked with LeBron James & doesn't plan to talk to him this summer. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 15, 2017

Just because George hasn’t talked with LeBron and isn’t planning on speaking with him doesn’t mean we can discount the possibility of a trade to Cleveland. Many expect George to sign with the Lakers in free agency. If Indiana is set to lose George, it would make sense for them to try and get something in return. Cleveland makes sense as a home as he would help them in their quest to topple the Warriors.