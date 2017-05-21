Report: Phil Jackson has meeting with Kristaps Porzingis’ brother

Kristaps Porzingis skipped his exit meeting with the New York Knicks at the end of the season, and Phil Jackson apparently found the decision concerning.

Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports that Jackson recently met with Porzingis’ brother, Janis, to discuss why Kristaps chose not to meet with the team. Janis is an agent at Andy Miller’s agency ASM Sports.

Porzingis reportedly decided to blow off his exit meeting because he is frustrated with general manager Steve Mills and head coach Jeff Hornacek over the direction of the Knicks. Since Jackson is in charge of the team’s basketball operations department, it’s probably safe to assume Porzingis hasn’t been thrilled with him, either.

The Knicks put further emphasis on Jackson’s triangle offense following the All-Star break, and Porzingis spoke about how there was “a lot of confusion” within the team.

Porzingis was obviously making a statement by skipping his exit interview, though Hornacek recently said he is certain the former No. 4 overall pick with be with the Knicks next season. Porzingis has said in the past that he loves playing with Carmelo Anthony, and some of his social media activity could indicate he is unhappy with the way Jackson has treated Carmelo.

Without Porzingis, the Knicks would essentially be starting from scratch. He has been a lone bright spot on a team that has a very grim future. It makes since that Jackson would try to sort things out.