Questionable pass interference call helps Clemson win game

Clemson put together one heck of a comeback to beat Alabama in the National Championship Game on Monday night, and they got a little assist from the officials.

First they benefited from an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty call on their drive before taking a 28-24 lead on Alabama in the fourth quarter. Then in the final seconds of the game, they got a pass interference call that brought the ball down to the two.

Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams, who was incredible in the game, appeared to slip while going out for a pass but drew a pass interference penalty flag on 2nd and goal from the 9.

The penalty took the ball down to the two, but actually should have been halfway to the goal because it did not occur in the end zone. Clemson then went for it with a ballsy call and scored a touchdown to take the lead and win the championship.

Clemson deserved the win and played great, but they also got an assist from the refs.