Report: Jon Gruden has reached out to coaches about joining potential Tennessee staff

There is one thing nearly everyone can agree on: Jon Gruden would be a home run hire for the University of Tennessee football program. But what people can’t agree on is whether Gruden has any interest in the job.

Tennessee is in the market for a new head coach yet again after firing Butch Jones, who had led the program for five seasons. Since firing Phillip Fulmer, they’ve had Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley, and Jones. None won more than nine games in a season.

The program is desperate for a turnaround, and Gruden almost assuredly would be able to lead one. And while reports about his level of interest have differed, one new report says the former Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach would listen to an offer from Tennessee.

In fact, the Chatanooga Times Free Press reports that Gruden has even reached out to some college coaches to gauge their interest in potentially joining his staff at Tennessee.

Gruden’s name tends to be a hot one every year around this time thanks to his past success, age, and visibility. A recent report said Gruden returning to coach the Bucs was a possibility. And on Wednesday, when asked about a potential return to coaching, Gruden told ESPN “never say never.”

But while the Times Free Press says Gruden would listen to a Tennessee offer, Football Scoop has reported that Gruden is not heading to Tennessee.

Recall that Gruden began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Tennessee, while his wife was a cheerleader at the school. He has ties to Knoxville, which have led to the persistent reports even dating back to when Jones was hired.

Maybe one of these days Gruden will leave ESPN to return to coaching. After all, he has indicated that the “itch” to coach is there.