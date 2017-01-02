Giants WRs party with Justin Bieber, Trey Songz in Miami

The New York Giants beat Washington 19-10 on Sunday to run their record to 11-5, and then their wide receivers whisked down to Miami to party during their off day.

Social media postings showed Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis partying with Justin Bieber, Fabolous and Trey Songz at LIV nightclub early Monday morning. The team beat Washington late on Sunday and headed to Miami afterwards to celebrate the new year.

Video of Justin Bieber out in Miami, Florida this morning. (January 2) pic.twitter.com/ehs83DpvcP — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) January 2, 2017

They were even pictured on a boat too, wearing Timberland boots no less:

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

The players have Monday off before needing to be back for practice on Tuesday. The Giants visit the NFC North-winning Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Their partying ways are reminiscent of the Cowboys going down to Cancun on their bye week and then losing, which has Giants fans concerned.

Here’s another video which has some foul language:

#PressPlay: #TreySongz having fun with #OdellBeckhamJr and other #NYGiants teammates in Miami A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:53am PST

