Jim Irsay tweets image of nude woman, says he was hacked

Jim Irsay has once again fallen victim to the late-night Twitter hack.

A photo of a nude woman was tweeted from Irsay’s Twitter account late Wednesday night and was live for a little over 10 minutes before being deleted. The image was of an adult film star.

The Indianapolis Colts owner claimed he was hacked, but then deleted that tweet too. It’s almost as if he’s trying to erase all traces of the incident.

This isn’t the first time he’s been hacked recently — he also claimed he was two weeks ago:

I've been hacked! Be careful out there. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 17, 2017

And he also appeared to have been hacked a week ago. Time for a new password, Jim!