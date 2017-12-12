Did Malcolm Butler take shot at Patriots over defensive gameplan?

Did Malcolm Butler take a shot at the New England Patriots over their defensive gameplan against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night? Some seem to think so.

Butler’s Twitter account retweeted a stat graphic from Pro Football Focus after Monday night’s game, according to CSN Boston. The infographic talked about how Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler picked apart the Patriots when blitzed:

QB Jay Cutler carved up the Pats D when blitzed pic.twitter.com/0SfkYQOIVi — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) December 12, 2017

PFF had the Patriots blitzing Cutler 20 times. The QB had arguably his best game of the season, going 25 of 38 for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Butler was left in single coverage a lot and did not stand up well against Jakeem Grant, who caught a touchdown pass over him in the end zone.

Maybe there’s something to Butler’s Twitter activity, maybe there’s not. He undid his retweet, so you won’t come across that graphic on his timeline, but it seems telling that he chose to highlight that stat. Maybe if he wasn’t taking a shot at his team, he was trying to suggest blitzing Cutler so much is a bad move. Or maybe it was just Miami’s night on Monday. Whatever the case, Butler may have some words for his coaches this week. Meanwhile, the Dolphins think they have a blueprint on beating the Pats.