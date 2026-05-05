Cardinals coach breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been waiting a long time to see what the future holds for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers .

As of now, Rodgers has yet to make a decision, and rumors have swirled that the Arizona Cardinals could be an option for the veteran if he doesn’t return to Pittsburgh.

CBS Sports insider John Breech named the Cardinals as a landing spot if Rodgers doesn’t return, but nothing has materialized just yet.

On Tuesday, new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur hopped on “The Jim Rome Show” and was asked if the team was interested in Rodgers.

“Honestly, Jim, right now we’re focused on the guys that we got coming in,” LaFleur said. “We got a room that we’re excited to work with, and that’s solely where my focus is.”

Are the Cardinals interested in Aaron Rodgers??



I asked new head coach Mike LaFleur. pic.twitter.com/bLccj397gE — Jim Rome (@jimrome) May 5, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday morning, new Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne made a public recruiting pitch to Rodgers on X, which picked up the rumors even more.

@AaronRodgers12 Come on we waiting on you 👀😁 — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@KendrickBourne_) May 5, 2026

The Cardinals selected Carson Beck in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft and signed Gardner Minshew to compete for the job with Jacoby Brissett .

The Cardinals also hired Nathaniel Hackett as the new offensive coordinator, and he spent time with Rodgers in Green Bay.

And, LaFleur is the brother of Packers coach Matt LaFleur, so there are some connections to Rodgers and the staff in the desert.

At this rate, nobody knows what Rodgers is thinking, but the Cardinals coach didn’t give much intel into whether or not he is an option to sign there.