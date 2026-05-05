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Cowboys still sound uncertain about George Pickens’ future

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George Pickens looks on in warmups
Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys remain adamant that they will not trade wide receiver George Pickens. Whether they see him at mandatory minicamp, however, remains an open question.

In an appearance on Mad Dog Radio Tuesday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones maintained that the team has “zero interest” in trading Pickens after using the franchise tag on the wide receiver. Jones admitted, however, that while the Cowboys expect Pickens at mandatory minicamp, they have yet to be told definitively whether he will be there or not.

“Certainly, that’s what we expect. I mean, anytime a player signs a contract and the expectations, as we hold for all of our players, is when you sign up and you’re under contract then you’re expected to do what your teammates are doing,” Jones said. “And certainly, you know, go back to Dak (Prescott), I know (Pickens) is working with Dak and those type of things, but at the end of the day, you know, we will see how this thing plays out.”

It remains unclear if Pickens has even signed the franchise tag yet. Initial reports suggested he would, but as of last weekend, it had not yet happened.

The Cowboys broke off long-term contract talks with Pickens back in April, a decision that seemed to be accepted by both sides. Now it sounds like the Cowboys aren’t sure if that is the case, adding a bit of uncertainty to the situation.

Pickens caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns for Dallas last season and established himself as a vital part of the team’s offense.

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