OJ Simpson will receive NFL pension upon release from prison

O.J. Simpson could be in line for $300,000 a year no matter what he does thanks to his NFL pension plan.

Simpson, who was granted parole on Thursday, will receive a pension that could total up to $25,000 a year no matter what upon his release from prison, via Brad Tuttle of Time. He is also entitled to a Screen Actors Guild pension.

While Simpson still owes millions after being found liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, that pension will almost certainly not be taken away.

“Pensions are bullet proof,” David Cook, Ron Goldman’s father’s attorney, told Fox News. “Absent divine intervention, they are nearly impossible to topple. This is frustrating.”

Simpson has reportedly saved up a lot of other money, too. Whatever the case, he shouldn’t be hurting for cash when freed.