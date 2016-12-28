Report: Patriots want first-round pick and then some for Jimmy Garoppolo

Given the way Tom Brady has played this season, the New England Patriots trying to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo seems inevitable. The only question is what the price tag will be. As you might expect, it sounds fairly high.

Appearing on the “Kirk & Callahan Show” on 93.7 WEEI in Boston Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Patriots will be seeking at minimum a first-round pick and fourth-round pick for Garoppolo.

.@AdamSchefter says discussions for Jimmy G in a trade start at a 1st & 4th round draft pick (the Sam Bradford return) — Kirk and Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) December 28, 2016

While that may sound like a lot, it’s probably no coincidence that the Minnesota Vikings sent a first-rounder and a fourth-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles before the start of the season for quarterback Sam Bradford.

Garoppolo’s base salary for 2017 is just over $820,000, and he is set to become a free agent after that. Even if the Patriots don’t trade him this offseason, Garoppolo would be an inexpensive backup who has plenty of experience with their system. Like they did with Matt Cassel in 2009, New England could franchise tag Garoppolo after the 2017 season and then trade him. Cassel was 26 at the time he was dealt, and the Pats got a second-round pick for him from the Kansas City Chiefs. Garoppolo is 25.

But trading Garoppolo this winter might make the most sense, as the upcoming draft class is considered weak at quarterback. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay recently said he would take Garoppolo over any QB in the 2017 draft class.

Garoppolo has just two starts in his NFL career, but he was impressive in both. There has been speculation that the Cleveland Browns could be willing to give up high draft picks for him, and it’s also possible a certain offensive coordinator could be interested in acquiring Garoppolo if said coordinator lands a head coaching job. The phone lines will certainly be open as soon as the season ends.