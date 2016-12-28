Report: Brandon Marshall’s halftime rant angered some Jets

There has been a lot of fallout since the New York Jets were embarrassed by the New England Patriots 41-3 in Week 16.

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall and defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson had a tiff after the game, which has spilled over into the week. Richardson ripped Marshall after the loss and said the wide receiver should be embarrassed, but he did not elaborate about why.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Marshall went on a fiery halftime rant that upset many teammates.

“When we’re getting blown out at halftime, there’s no reason to be fighting amongst each other,” Jets safety Calvin Pryor told ESPN.com. “I think that’s why guys were upset, because we needed to be fighting against the Patriots, instead of the Jets.”

Marshall confirmed he spoke at halftime, but he said most of his fired-up comments were directed at the team’s offense rather than the defense. But many defensive players apparently didn’t see it that way.

Marshall defended himself by saying he was trying to fire up his teammates, but he didn’t realize many didn’t take it that way. He and Richardson are said to not be on speaking terms.