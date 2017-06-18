Brooks Koepka girlfriend is Jena Sims, not Becky Edwards

Brooks Koepka won his first career major when he captured the US Open on Sunday with a combined score of 16 under for the tournament, tying a US Open record.

Koepka was carted away after finishing up on 18 and was joined by his girlfriend Jena Sims, who was there to celebrate with him.

There was a slightly awkward moment for those watching on TV as FOX’s Joe Buck incorrectly identified Koepka’s girlfriend as Becky Edwards, a pro soccer player. Those two actually broke up, and Koepka’s new girlfriend is Sims, who is an actress.

Luckily color commentator Brad Faxon was there to correct things:

Fox's golf coverage, in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/EaBRN1v0ZK — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 19, 2017

Joe Buck said that Brooks Koepka's girlfriend was Becky Edwards… only problem is that's not Becky pic.twitter.com/12TcgP4u27 — Greg Jubert (@gjubert22) June 19, 2017

The mistake is understandable as Koepka and Edwards appeared to be dating as of December, though they’re obviously no longer together. Likewise, the only clue that Sims has given on social media about the two being in a relationship is this photo she shared on Saturday:

It's par-tee time! A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Faxon later said he only knew about Koepka’s new girlfriend thanks to a tip from a friend and Koepka telling him in secret.

You can see more photos of Jena Sims on Page 2.

Pages: 1 2