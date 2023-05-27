Aaron Boone sends defiant message over suspension

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone issued a defiant response after he served a one-game suspension for his recent conduct toward umpires.

Boone has been ejected three times in the last two weeks, prompting the league to hand him a one-game ban after his latest ejection on Thursday. The league cited Boone’s “recent conduct toward major league umpires” as the reason behind the suspension, suggesting this was the product of multiple outbursts.

On Saturday, Boone made clear that he has no plans of modifying his overall behavior in light of the punishment, though he would try to do a better job figuring out where the line is.

“No, I’m not going to change,” Boone said, via Larry Fleisher of the Associated Press. “Even though I have been kicked out of a lot of games, a lot of them I make it through. So maybe just being better at knowing where that line is.”

In other words, Boone does not think he needs to make big changes. He has also seemingly blamed his reputation to a certain degree for the frequency of his ejections.

When you watch Boone’s recent arguments, it’s hard to argue that he didn’t deserve to get tossed. Whatever the case, it’s not very helpful if the Yankees manager can’t finish games as often as he has been lately.