Aaron Judge making change following Cody Bellinger acquisition

Aaron Judge will be making a change in 2025 thanks to the New York Yankees’ acquisition of Cody Bellinger.

The Yankees on Tuesday acquired Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs are paying $5 million to the Yankees and are getting back pitcher Cody Poteet.

Bellinger has played all over the outfield during his career, plus he’s played some at first base. With the Yankees, he’ll be playing center field, which means Judge will move to right field.

Bellinger has mostly played center field since 2020, though he played 49 games in right in 2024.

The expectation this offseason was that Judge would move back to right field for the Yankees. Judge has played right field for most of his career but began playing some center in 2021. Judge split his time in center and right in 2022, and he played almost exclusively in center in 2024.

Bellinger playing center and Judge being in right likely means that top prospect Jasson Dominguez will move positions to left field. The Yankees still need to address second base and could bring in a new first baseman for next season.

The Bronx Bombers went 94-68 in 2024 and won the AL East. They reached the World Series for the first time since 2009, though they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. They are working hard this offseason to try ensuring a return to the Fall Classic.