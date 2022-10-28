Aaron Judge Instagram report is inaccurate

Some people caused a stir on Thursday night when they said that Aaron Judge had unfollowed the New York Yankees on social media.

Typically, when an athlete unfollows their team on social media, that means there is some conflict and the athlete is likely preparing for a departure for a new team. The report was a signal that Judge might be preparing to leave the Yankees in free agency.

And away we go… pic.twitter.com/W980FsJjuk — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) October 28, 2022

But as Lee Corso would say, not so fast, my friends.

Some astute Twitter users pointed out that Judge wasn’t following the Yankees on Instagram going back to 2021.

Seeing people say that Aaron Judge unfollowed the Yankees. He was never following them pic.twitter.com/3Shgp7YAVv — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 28, 2022

It’s unclear whether Judge ever followed the Yankees.

What does that mean? This is probably a “nothing to see here” situation. If Judge decides to leave the Yankees, there is one NL team that reportedly is dying to get him.