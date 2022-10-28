 Skip to main content
Aaron Judge Instagram report is inaccurate

October 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aaron Judge running

Aug 23, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) runs to first base after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Some people caused a stir on Thursday night when they said that Aaron Judge had unfollowed the New York Yankees on social media.

Typically, when an athlete unfollows their team on social media, that means there is some conflict and the athlete is likely preparing for a departure for a new team. The report was a signal that Judge might be preparing to leave the Yankees in free agency.

But as Lee Corso would say, not so fast, my friends.

Some astute Twitter users pointed out that Judge wasn’t following the Yankees on Instagram going back to 2021.

It’s unclear whether Judge ever followed the Yankees.

What does that mean? This is probably a “nothing to see here” situation. If Judge decides to leave the Yankees, there is one NL team that reportedly is dying to get him.

Aaron Judge
