Adolis Garcia gets in Martin Maldonado’s face after being hit

Adolis Garcia was livid after being hit by a pitch late in Game 5 of the ALCS at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Friday night.

Garcia was batting with a runner on first and nobody out with his Texas Rangers up 4-2 against the Houston Astros in the bottom of the eighth inning. He was plunked on the first pitch he saw from Bryan Abreu and blew up.

Garcia went right after Astros catcher Martin Maldonado and got in the catcher’s face.

A heated exchange between Adolis Garcia and Martín Maldonado. pic.twitter.com/2vB883oCh1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

Garcia delivered a huge 3-run home run earlier in the game and had celebrated his big hit hard, which may have upset the Astros.

There was some history to the confrontation, too.

In late July, Maldonado had words for Garcia after the Rangers outfielder crossed home plate following a grand slam he had hit. The benches cleared after that confrontation.

The two have a beef, which is why Garcia went straight to Maldonado after being hit.

Garcia, Abreu and Astros manager Dusty Baker all were ejected for the Game 5 incident.