Alex Bregman gets caught not hustling on ground ball

Chicago Cubs fans are not thrilled with their $175 million third baseman after one play in Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Alex Bregman likely cost himself a base by not hustling out of the box during Sunday’s game at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisc. With a man on second and one out, Bregman hit a ground ball up the middle, but did not go full speed out of the box, seemingly expecting a routine play. Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt briefly bobbled the ball, but recovered to narrowly throw Bregman out at first.
Alex Bregman did not fully run out this ground ball in a 1-run game. pic.twitter.com/EDYUnYL8X5— js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) June 28, 2026
The Cubs were only behind 1-0 at the time. Instead of runners at the corners with one out, Michael Busch hit with a runner at third and two out, and struck out to end the inning.
Bregman’s lack of hustle was not quite as awful as what Juan Soto did earlier this season, but it did not look good. It is also fairly surprising, as the ground ball was going up the middle and did not look like a routine play at any point.
Bregman has been something of a disappointment for the Cubs this season in his first season with the team. Entering play Sunday, he was hitting a modest .242 with six home runs on the season.