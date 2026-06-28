Alex Bregman gets caught not hustling on ground ball

Chicago Cubs fans are not thrilled with their $175 million third baseman after one play in Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers .

Alex Bregman likely cost himself a base by not hustling out of the box during Sunday’s game at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisc. With a man on second and one out, Bregman hit a ground ball up the middle, but did not go full speed out of the box, seemingly expecting a routine play. Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt briefly bobbled the ball, but recovered to narrowly throw Bregman out at first.

Alex Bregman did not fully run out this ground ball in a 1-run game. pic.twitter.com/EDYUnYL8X5 — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) June 28, 2026

The Cubs were only behind 1-0 at the time. Instead of runners at the corners with one out, Michael Busch hit with a runner at third and two out, and struck out to end the inning.

Bregman’s lack of hustle was not quite as awful as what Juan Soto did earlier this season , but it did not look good. It is also fairly surprising, as the ground ball was going up the middle and did not look like a routine play at any point.

Bregman has been something of a disappointment for the Cubs this season in his first season with the team. Entering play Sunday, he was hitting a modest .242 with six home runs on the season.