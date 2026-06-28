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Alex Bregman gets caught not hustling on ground ball

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Alex Bregman holding a bat
Nov 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman (2) warms up before game five of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs fans are not thrilled with their $175 million third baseman after one play in Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Alex Bregman likely cost himself a base by not hustling out of the box during Sunday’s game at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisc. With a man on second and one out, Bregman hit a ground ball up the middle, but did not go full speed out of the box, seemingly expecting a routine play. Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt briefly bobbled the ball, but recovered to narrowly throw Bregman out at first.

The Cubs were only behind 1-0 at the time. Instead of runners at the corners with one out, Michael Busch hit with a runner at third and two out, and struck out to end the inning.

Bregman’s lack of hustle was not quite as awful as what Juan Soto did earlier this season, but it did not look good. It is also fairly surprising, as the ground ball was going up the middle and did not look like a routine play at any point.

Bregman has been something of a disappointment for the Cubs this season in his first season with the team. Entering play Sunday, he was hitting a modest .242 with six home runs on the season.

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