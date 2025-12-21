Alex Bregman linked to 1 new AL contender

Alex Bregman may potentially be taking his talents elsewhere in the division.

The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a new suitor for the free agent third baseman Bregman, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Saturday. Rosenthal adds that Blue Jays officials have recently been in contact with Bregman’s agent Scott Boras and notes that Bregman would be a fit for Toronto’s defensive alignment.

Bregman, the 31-year-old three-time All-Star, remains a free agent this winter after spending last season in the AL East with the Boston Red Sox. He batted .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs but appeared in just 114 games due to a midseason quad strain.

The righty-hitting Bregman would hypothetically remain at third base for the Blue Jays, Rosenthal adds. That would then result in Ernie Clement shifting to second base and Addison Barger moving into right field.

After falling in seven tightly-contested games to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2025 World Series, the Blue Jays are shooting for the stars this offseason. They signed Dylan Cease to a $210 million deal last month and have added fellow pitchers Cody Ponce ($30 million) and Tyler Rogers ($37 million) on sizable contracts as well.

Earlier this month, we heard that Toronto was also in the mix for free agent big fish Kyle Tucker. Even if the Blue Jays have to worry about Bo Bichette’s continued free agency too, now you can count them in on the two-time World Series champion Bregman (who had another surprise team join his sweepstakes a few days ago).