Surprise MLB team joins Alex Bregman sweepstakes

With Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber signing new deals during the MLB Winter Meetings, a lot of attention has shifted towards Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker.

Bregman opted out of his contract after just one year with the Boston Red Sox. The Chicago Cubs reportedly showed “renewed interest” in Bregman with Tucker expected to leave, but now a surprising team has joined in on the Bregman discussions.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are “kicking the tires” on a possible Bregman deal, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Diamondbacks have floated All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte in trade talks, which would open the way for Jordan Lawlar to move to second and Bregman to slot in at third base if he were to come to Arizona. Arizona having some interest in Bregman is surprising considering they went a middling 80-82 last season, but they are looking to improve.

Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox last offseason, but he is in free agency again and could command an even bigger deal this time around, with ESPN projecting a five-year, $170 million contract for Bregman.

Bregman hit .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs this past season, and he had three-straight 20-home run seasons with the Houston Astros before that. Bregman is a three-time All-Star, two-time World Series winner with the Astros, and has a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and World Series MVP on his resume.

Last offseason, the Diamondbacks spent big by signing pitcher Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal. Now, Arizona is reportedly exploring a Bregman move that could shake things up in the desert.