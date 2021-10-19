Alex Cora scolded Eduardo Rodriguez for mocking Carlos Correa

Alex Cora was quite pleased with the start Eduardo Rodriguez gave the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday night at Fenway Park. He just wasn’t happy with his pitcher over one thing.

Rodriguez allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, picking up the win in Boston’s 12-3 victory over the Houston Astros. The southpaw pitcher got Carlos Correa out all three times he faced him.

Rodriguez got Correa to ground out to end the top of the sixth. After getting the out, Rodriguez mocked Correa by pointing at his wrist.

Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez mocked Carlos Correa’s “it’s my time celebration” after getting him out for the third time tonight, and Boston manager Alex Cora was not happy about that pic.twitter.com/POGnfMMm6i — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 19, 2021

What’s the story there?

Correa hit a huge home run in Game 1 of the series and pointed at his wrist to say “it’s my time” (video here).

Cora was upset with Rodriguez the moment he saw his pitcher taunt Correa. He yelled at Rodriguez “no!” and then said something to him after the pitcher entered the dugout.

After the game, Cora told the media he scolded Rodriguez because the Red Sox don’t show up their opponents.

Alex Cora on what he said to Eduardo Rodriguez after he taunted Carlos Correa: "Don’t do that. We don’t act that way. We just show up, we play and we move on. He knows. I let him know. We don’t have to do that… Besides that, he was outstanding." — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) October 19, 2021

Rodriguez indicated after the game that he wants to apologize to Correa.

Eduardo Rodriguez said he'd like to apologize to Carlos Correa next time he sees him. "That’s not something I normally do…It’s just something that was part of the moment." — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) October 19, 2021

Boston leads the series 2-1.