 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 18, 2021

Alex Cora scolded Eduardo Rodriguez for mocking Carlos Correa

October 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Alex Cora yells

Alex Cora was quite pleased with the start Eduardo Rodriguez gave the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday night at Fenway Park. He just wasn’t happy with his pitcher over one thing.

Rodriguez allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, picking up the win in Boston’s 12-3 victory over the Houston Astros. The southpaw pitcher got Carlos Correa out all three times he faced him.

Rodriguez got Correa to ground out to end the top of the sixth. After getting the out, Rodriguez mocked Correa by pointing at his wrist.

What’s the story there?

Correa hit a huge home run in Game 1 of the series and pointed at his wrist to say “it’s my time” (video here).

Cora was upset with Rodriguez the moment he saw his pitcher taunt Correa. He yelled at Rodriguez “no!” and then said something to him after the pitcher entered the dugout.

After the game, Cora told the media he scolded Rodriguez because the Red Sox don’t show up their opponents.

Rodriguez indicated after the game that he wants to apologize to Correa.

Boston leads the series 2-1.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus