Alex Rodriguez shares cryptic quote after ex Jennifer Lopez files for divorce

Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from her husband Ben Affleck this week, and Alex Rodriguez may have had a subtle reaction to the big news.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, according to TMZ. The two celebrities got married in July 2022 after they rekindled their old flame the previous year.

Lopez and Affleck got back together just months after J-Lo and A-Rod announced that they had called off their engagement. There were numerous rumors that Lopez getting back together with Affleck was the reason for her breaking up with A-Rod.

Not long after the news of Lopez filing for divorce broke, Rodriguez shared one of his own quotes on his Instagram story.

“You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction,” the quote read, via Eric Todisco of the New York Post.

Most people feel the timing of the quote was not a coincidence.

Rodriguez, 49, seemed to move on pretty quickly from Lopez and was rumored to be dating someone else not that long after the split. He has also spoken very highly of J-Lo since the two called off their engagement. Still, we doubt the former MLB slugger is going to shed a tear after things between Ben and Jen did not work out — again.