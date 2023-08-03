 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 2, 2023

Angel Hernandez blows strike call pitch before home run

August 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

A pitch in the glove of the Nats

Angel Hernandez is back and doing what he does best: blowing calls.

Hernandez returned to umpiring in MLB this week after missing most of the season due to a back injury. On Wednesday, he was behind the plate for the first time this season. He did no favors for Washington Nationals starter Mackenzie Gore in the second inning.

Gore was facing Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Tyrone Taylor and had a 1-1 count with the bases empty and two outs. Gore threw a fastball that touched the lower part of the strike zone, but Hernandez called it a ball. The count became 2-1, and Gore threw a fastball high on the next pitch, which Taylor blasted out to left field for a home run.

That was Gore’s fault for missing his target on the 2-1 pitch, but being down 2-1 instead of up 1-2 certainly didn’t help.

What’s impressive is that Hernandez has now missed calls twice in three days since returning.

At least the Nats shook off that missed call. They won the game in the 9th thanks to a 2-run throwing error by Andruw Monasterio.

Article Tags

Angel Hernandez
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus