Report: Angels make decision on possible Shohei Ohtani trade

The Los Angeles Angels have made a decision on possibly trading Shohei Ohtani after a brief round of speculation.

The Angels have decided to keep Ohtani for at least the rest of the season, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Angels owner Arte Moreno is reportedly unwilling to sanction an Ohtani trade, and the organization has subsequently signaled that the two-way star will not be available before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

According to Heyman, several teams did make real attempts to land Ohtani, including the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and Chicago White Sox.

An Ohtani trade never seemed particularly likely, but the Angels did apparently float a willingness to at least listen to offers last week. Ohtani, for his part, sounded like he would be comfortable with a move.

Ohtani has one more season remaining on his current contract before he becomes eligible for free agency. That means the Angels could revisit an Ohtani trade in the offseason if they want to.