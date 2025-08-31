A’s announcers crack jokes after fan gropes female companion during live broadcast

An A’s fan grabbed more than just a foul ball during the broadcast of Saturday’s Texas Rangers-Athletics game.

The NBC Sports California broadcast panned over to a man and a woman enjoying their It’s-It-branded ice cream sandwiches during the top of the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif. Color commentator Dallas Braden commented on wanting one of the treats himself.

Braden’s booth partner, Chris Caray, admitted to not being familiar with the century-old ice cream sandwich brand, which came as a shock to Braden. But Braden had to cut his apology short due to some shenanigans from the male fan.

“What’s an It’s-It?” Braden said in an incredulous tone. “For the folks at home, on behalf of Chris Caray, I will apologize.”

The A’s supporter took a hearty bite of his ice cream, looked into the camera pointed directly at him, then grabbed his female companion’s chest.

“You are a handful, Chris,” Braden joked as NBC switched cameras.

Neither announcer then said a word for the next 20 seconds. The pair was likely dying of laughter while keeping their mics on mute.

Rangers batter Josh Jung mercifully flied out to center for the final out. Caray was still chuckling as he made the call on the play. With the laughing gas yet to wear off on Caray, Braden got one more joke in before the commercial break.

“That’ll end the inning. A’s down by a few, and trying to grab a couple back,” Braden said.

It’s not the first time a fan has tried to grab a boob on live television. It surely won’t be the last.