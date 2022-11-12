Potential Astros GM candidate shuts down job speculation

The Houston Astros are in the unusual spot of being a reigning World Series champion in need of a new general manager. That has led to some high-profile candidates being linked to the role, but one ruled himself out of contention on Friday.

Former Milwaukee Brewers GM David Stearns said Friday that he had no intention of leaving his current advisory role with the team, whether it would be for the Houston job or any other.

“I’m just going to reiterate what I said previously: I’m not going anywhere,” Stearns told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I’m committed to advising Mark [Attanasio] and [general manager Matt Arnold] in any way I can. And that’s that.”

Stearns won plaudits for his work with Milwaukee, where he made the team a regular contender despite their small market status. Reports indicated that he was a target for the New York Mets when they hired a new team president last offseason, though he never actually interviewed due to his status with the Brewers.

The Astros are in the hunt for a new GM after parting ways with James Click following failed contract negotiations.