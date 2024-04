Astros announcer had awesome call on Ronel Blanco’s no-hitter

Houston Astros fans on Monday got treated to some early-season excitement courtesy of pitcher Ronel Blanco and play-by-play announcer Todd Kalas.

Blanco recorded a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The 30-year-old etched his name in Astros history in just the eighth start of his career.

Kalas had a terrific call of the game’s final out, painting the picture perfectly for Astros fans watching from home.

“Ground ball. Dub√≥n, throws to first. No hitter! Ronel Blanco, in his eighth career start, the 30-year-old makes magic on April Fool’s Day,” Kalas said emphatically.

In the 8th start of his career, Ronel Blanco has thrown a no-hitter! pic.twitter.com/lHxENPJ0x3 — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2024

In his previous seven starts, Blanco had never allowed fewer than two hits in a single game. He entered the contest with a career ERA of 4.78 with 59 strikeouts and a 1.52 WHIP across 58.1 innings pitched.

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker made sure to give Blanco some early run support. The All-Star slugger mashed a 2-run homer in the Astros’ third at-bat of the contest to give Houston a 2-0 lead. Tucker led the Astros offensively with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs.

The Astros sorely needed a breakout pitching performance after they got swept by the New York Yankees in their opening series. The 10 runs they plated on Monday were just one shy of their 11-run total across four games against the Yankees.