Astros OF pulled savage move after robbing Julio Rodriguez of home run

July 20, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Trey Cabbage stealing Julio Rodriguez's celebration during Astros-Mariners game

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez got a taste of his own medicine in his team’s Saturday showdown versus the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash.

Rodriguez came up to the plate with the bases empty and one out in the bottom of the 8th against Astros reliever Ryan Pressly.

Rodriguez, who had already hit a home run earlier in the game, gave Pressly’s 1-0 slider a ride toward the right field wall. Astros right fielder Trey Cabbage made a leaping grab to rob Rodriguez of a homer. Cabbage’s catch kept the score 4-2 in favor of the Astros.

Cabbage then relayed a familiar gesture to Julio: the Mariners star’s signature “no-fly zone” celebration.

Rodriguez flashed a smile and pointed toward Cabbage once he saw the Astros outfielder make the signal.

The Astros held on for a 4-2 win. The result gave Houston a 1.0 game lead over the Mariners in the race for the AL West division lead.

Rodriguez is no stranger to some showmanship after making an awesome catch. The Mariners All-Star has had his fair share of fun celebrations throughout his young career.

