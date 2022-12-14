 Skip to main content
1 big winner emerges from massive Carlos Correa deal

December 13, 2022
by Larry Brown
Carlos Correa jogging

Aug 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa cashed in with a huge deal from the San Francisco Giants. While Correa definitely scored in a big way with his 13-year, $350 million contract, there is one other big winner: Dansby Swanson.

This offseason, there were four top shortstops on the free agent market.

Correa got 13 years and $350 million from San Francisco
Trea Turner got 11 years and $300 million from Philadelphia
Xander Bogaerts got 11 years and $280 million from San Diego

Swanson is the last top shortstop remaining, and there are multiple teams who still want a shortstop. Mark Feinsand counts the Red Sox, Dodgers, Cardinals, Cubs, Twins and Braves as teams that want a shortstop.

Jon Heyman mentioned the Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox and Twins as possible options for Swanson.

Swanson isn’t in the same class as the other players. He is a career .255 hitter. But he is 28 has picked up his play over the last few seasons and is now living up to his status as a No. 1 draft pick.

All it takes is one team to worry they will miss out on a top shortstop for Swanson to be next with a big deal.

