1 big winner emerges from massive Carlos Correa deal

Carlos Correa cashed in with a huge deal from the San Francisco Giants. While Correa definitely scored in a big way with his 13-year, $350 million contract, there is one other big winner: Dansby Swanson.

This offseason, there were four top shortstops on the free agent market.

Correa got 13 years and $350 million from San Francisco

Trea Turner got 11 years and $300 million from Philadelphia

Xander Bogaerts got 11 years and $280 million from San Diego

Swanson is the last top shortstop remaining, and there are multiple teams who still want a shortstop. Mark Feinsand counts the Red Sox, Dodgers, Cardinals, Cubs, Twins and Braves as teams that want a shortstop.

Besides Correa, the other big winner tonight is Dansby Swanson. He’s the last of the star free-agent shortstops standing, and given the number of teams still searching for SS help (Red Sox, Dodgers, Cubs, Twins, Cardinals, Braves), he is in position to cash in big-time. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 14, 2022

Jon Heyman mentioned the Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox and Twins as possible options for Swanson.

Dansby Swanson looks to be in excellent shape coming off his breakout season. Cubs are in on him, and at least the Dodgers, Twins, Red Sox look like potential options. Probably others, too. Terrific snd clutch player. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 14, 2022

Swanson isn’t in the same class as the other players. He is a career .255 hitter. But he is 28 has picked up his play over the last few seasons and is now living up to his status as a No. 1 draft pick.

All it takes is one team to worry they will miss out on a top shortstop for Swanson to be next with a big deal.