Billy Beane issues response to Mets rumors

Oakland Athletics vice president Billy Beane was coy on Monday when asked about rumors linking him to the New York Mets.

Beane, who has been in Oakland’s front office since 1997, largely said for now he was ignoring the rumors, dismissing them as “speculation.”

End of year session with Billy Beane, David Forst and Bob Melvin. Beane asked about Mets rumors: "This has happened through my career. It's a credit to the organization. It's all speculation.. For me to worry about this and lend credibility to it, it's all just press reports." — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) October 4, 2021

Mets fans will note that this isn’t a hard “no,” although it’s also not a clear sign of interest. Beane isn’t all that likely to tip his hand at this point anyway.

Beane is one of three big names said to be on the Mets’ shortlist to run baseball operations. The question is whether they could lure him away from Oakland, where he has worked his entire career.

One possible perk of the job? Whoever takes over the Mets will get to hire their own manager.