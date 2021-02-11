Blake Snell has great reaction to Wendy’s ruthlessly roasting Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays asked to be roasted by the official Twitter account for Wendy’s on Thursday, and boy did they get their wish.

Whoever the genius was running Wendy’s Twitter account declared Thursday to be #NationalRoastDay. What followed was several prominent people, companies and organizations volunteering to be roasted by the fast food chain. The Rays were among them, and Wendy’s came up with the perfect insult.

We're surprised you didn't pull your social media manager in middle of writing that great tweet. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

For those who don’t understand the reference, the Rays lost Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers last year after manager Kevin Cash pulled ace Blake Snell in the middle of a gem. Snell had two outs in the sixth inning and had allowed just two hits and no runs at the time of the pitching change.

The Rays lost the game and went on to lose the World Series.

Snell, who was traded to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster deal back in December, loved the Wendy’s burn. He tweeted a great reaction:

Cash tried his best to defend the decision, but it was not the right one. You can see his explanation here.

The Rays should be careful what they wish for next time.