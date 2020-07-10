Report: Blue Jays players told they could be fined $750K, jailed for leaving Toronto bubble

Toronto Blue Jays players and staff have been living at a hotel near the Rogers Centre as they prepare for the 2020 season, and they will reportedly face some harsh penalties if they don’t follow quarantine protocol.

According to TSN’s Seth Mitchell, any Blue Jays player who leaves the Toronto campus without clearance could be fined up to $750,000 and face jail time.

Here is what’s going to keep #BlueJays players in their stadium/hotel bubble this summer: Per multiple sources, players have been told penalty if seen outside ballpark is $750,000 fine and potential jail time. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 10, 2020

The Blue Jays received an exemption to train in Canada on “national interest grounds.” However, players who have traveled to Toronto from outside Canada must quarantine inside the Rogers Centre and adjoining Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel for 14 days.

Most Blue Jays players arrived in Toronto on a charter flight Sunday night, and others will fly in on a second charter later this week. Players need to be cleared with two negative coronavirus tests in order to join their teammates.