Report: Blue Jays considering playing at PNC Park in Pittsburgh

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking for a home stadium to play their games for the 2020 season, and they reportedly are considering Pittsburgh as an option.

The Jays on Saturday learned that the Canadian government would not give them approval to play home games in Toronto. The Canadian government did not approve the Jays’ plan because they are trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Jays are now left searching for a place to host them for the shortened season. They are said to be considering their minor league affiliates in Buffalo, N.Y. and Dunedin, Fla., but each come with concerns. In Buffalo, the stadium would need to be brought up to MLB standards for lighting and replay, while Dunedin has the concern of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

On Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey said the Jays were looking at PNC Park as an option. PNC Park is the home of the Pirates.

Sources: Prohibited from playing in Canada, the Toronto Blue Jays are looking at PNC Park as a potential site for some home games in 2020. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) July 20, 2020

Part of the reason for this push has to do with the players’ desire to play in an MLB stadium. Another city has also been mentioned, but it would not fit the players’ reported desire.