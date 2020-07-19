Could Charlotte become home for Blue Jays this season?

The Toronto Blue Jays were told recently that the Canadian government will not allow them to play home games at the Rogers Centre this season, so they team will need to temporarily find a new home. One option is Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dan Shulman, who works for ESPN and calls games for the Blue Jays on Sportsnet, said on Saturday that the team is looking at high-level minor league stadiums. He mentioned Charlotte as an option.

Shulman said the Blue Jays were looking at Buffalo, but there are infrastructure issues with the stadium including lighting not being up to par. Florida is an option, but there’s some hesitancy because of the amount of cases there now. — Derek Miloff (@Dmiloff) July 19, 2020

Shulman also mentioned that the Blue Jays are looking at Buffalo, which makes sense considering the mayor of the city extended an invitation to them as soon as the news about Toronto surfaced.

The Charlotte Knights play at Trust Field, which is in downtown Charlotte and just opened in 2014. It’s one of the nicer minor league ballparks in the country, so it is definitely worth consideration.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to have their first home game on July 29 against the Washington Nationals. They need to make a decision quickly, and an announcement could come as soon as Tuesday.