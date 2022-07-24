Braves lose key player to season-ending injury

The Atlanta Braves overcame some serious injuries in 2021 to win the World Series. They certainly might have to do the same again in 2022 if they want to repeat.

The Braves said Sunday that outfielder Adam Duvall will undergo surgery on his left wrist next week, and the procedure is expected to be season-ending.

Duvall has been the Braves’ regular left fielder this season, so this marks a significant loss for the reigning champions. The 33-year-old was having a down year, hitting .213 with 12 home runs in 86 games. He was a big part of Atlanta’s run in 2021, contributing three postseason home runs and 10 RBI.

The Braves have plenty of experienced filling holes in the middle of the season. In fact, Duvall was one of the players Atlanta acquired last year to bolster their injury-hit roster for the stretch run. That, obviously, wound up working out. They may need to do the same again this year at this rate.