Braves prove they are not quitting on season with two more trades

The Atlanta Braves were dealt a major blow earlier this month when they lost star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. to a torn ACL, but they continued to show on Friday that they are not simply going to punt on the 2021 season.

The Braves acquired two more outfielders at the trade deadline. They landed Adam Duvall in a deal with the Miami Marlins and Eddie Rosario from the Cleveland Indians.

Duvall is a right-handed slugger who is hitting just .229 this season, but he has 22 home runs and 68 RBI. Rosario is a career .275 hitter who hit .254 in 78 games with Cleveland.

The Braves also acquired Joc Pederson earlier in the month, so they have now revamped their entire outfield since Acuna went down.

Atlanta entered Friday with a record of 51-52, but they are just four games back of the New York Mets in a weak NL East division. While they have struggled without Acuna, they clearly feel they can still contend for a postseason spot.