Braves announcer wore ridiculously tight shirt

Atlanta Braves announcer Paul Byrd was rocking the extra smedium shirt for Saturday’s game between the Braves and Los Angeles Angels, and there’s a funny story behind his tight attire.

Byrd was serving as an analyst for the game alongside fellow former Brave Brian Jordan, who had a role in the shirt mishap. Chip Caray was serving in his typical role as the play-by-play announcer.

During the eighth inning, Byrd informed the audience what led him to end up on TV wearing that poorly-fitting shirt.

“In broadcasting a lot of times when you make a mistake, the rule is you don’t draw attention to it. But sometimes it’s so bad, B.J., that you have to address it. Such is the case with my shirt that I got from Untuckit. B.J. told me that I only needed a large. So I got it in out of the mail. I put it on a hanger, I came over to the park today, and this is the result,” Byrd said.

“It’s not easy to broadcast in a straight jacket is all I’m saying.”

Ain’t no way Paul Byrd can breathe in that pic.twitter.com/0EaTSt6DqB — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 24, 2022

Lesson learned: Always try something on before wearing it for the first time. Byrd now knows to do that. And credit the former All-Star for having such a good sense of humor over the mishap.