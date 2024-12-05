 Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence makes major decision about his shoulder injury

December 4, 2024
by Grey Papke
Trevor Lawrence holds the ball

Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was already set to miss time due to a new injury, and he appears to be using that opportunity to deal with a lingering one.

Lawrence will undergo surgery to address the AC joint injury in his left shoulder, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The surgery will end his season, and he will likely be ready for the 2025 season.

The same shoulder injury had kept Lawrence out of two games before he made his return on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Lawrence suffered a concussion in that game, and while that alone might not have ended his season, it likely made the decision to undergo surgery now easier, especially with the Jaguars sitting at 2-10 and far out of the playoff conversation. Lawrence had hoped to play through the injury, but there is no reason to put off the procedure now that he was going to have to miss time anyway.

By pretty much any measure, Lawrence’s fourth NFL season will go down as a significant disappointment. Injuries limited him to just ten games, and he threw for only 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions in those appearances. His 60.6% completion percentage was also the second-worst of his career, ahead of only his rookie year in 2021. The team clearly was not a playoff contender even with him starting.

