Tua Tagovailoa has brutally honest explanation for Dolphins’ issues

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a brutally honest admission for what he sees as the biggest reason why his team has underperformed expectations in 2024.

Tagovailoa was asked Wednesday if he was surprised by the team’s 5-7 record at this point in the season. The quarterback responded by saying he blamed himself and the concussion he suffered in Week 2 that kept him out for four games at a key point in the campaign.

“Very surprised. I don’t think that shows the character of who we are as a team, doesn’t show the work that we’ve put in this offseason together. Nobody else will say it but me: I feel like this has a lot to do with myself putting myself in harm’s way in the second game, going down, basically leaving my guys out to dry,” Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa suffered the concussion in Week 2, when he dove head-first in a bid to gain more yardage and wound up colliding with Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin. The Dolphins lost three of the four games Tagovailoa missed, and he has continued to face questions about whether he needs to play smarter to reduce the risk of more head injuries.

The Dolphins have a relatively forgiving schedule down the stretch, so they still have a chance of rallying for a playoff spot. Tagovailoa absolutely has to stay healthy, though, and it sounds like he is aware of that.