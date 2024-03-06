Ex-Braves playoff hero joins division rival

Eddie Rosario has decided to go from one recent NL East champion to another.

Venezuelan baseball reporter Daniel Alvarez-Montes revealed Wednesday that the ex-Atlanta Braves outfielder Rosario is signing with the Washington Nationals. Rosario is getting a minor-league deal with an MLB camp invite plus $2 million guaranteed if he is in the major leagues, Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds.

The lefty-hitting Rosario, 32, is best remembered in Atlanta for his heroics during their 2021 World Series victory. He was the MVP of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers that year thanks to two walk-off hits, including the go-ahead home run during the series-clinching Game 6. Rosario was still decently productive for the Braves last season too, hitting .255 with 21 homers and 74 RBIs over 142 games.

Meanwhile, the Nationals are a rebuilding team but one that could benefit from Rosario’s veteran presence. In addition to his hitting prowess, Rosario can still provide some spectacular defense in left field as well.