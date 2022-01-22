Braves took funny shot at Astros on Twitter

The Atlanta Braves took six games to beat the Houston Astros in the World Series last fall. But they only needed one tweet to beat the Astros again on social media this week.

On Friday, the Braves took a hilarious shot at the Astros on Twitter. They responded to a tweet from Delta Airlines that read, “Name a city that changed your life.”

“Houston, Texas,” the Braves wrote in reply.

For reference, Atlanta won the clinching Game 6 of the 2021 World Series on the road in Houston. It was the Braves’ fourth World Series title in the 151-season history of their franchise and their first since 1995.

Atlanta already got in funny taunts at Houston’s expense during the World Series matchup. They could not resist getting one more in on Friday too.

Photo: Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after turning a double play against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports