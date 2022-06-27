Report reveals possible Bryce Harper injury timetable

The Philadelphia Phillies have indicated that Bryce Harper is out indefinitely after fracturing his thumb during Saturday’s game, but a new report is offering a more exact timetable for when he may return.

In an appearance on MLB Network’s “MLB Central” Monday, reporter Jon Morosi indicated that the Phillies expect Harper to miss at least a month and possibly as many as six weeks as he recovers from the injury.

The good news for the Phillies is, if accurate, Harper should return this season. The bad news is that may not happen until August, so the team will have to put in a lot of work to remain in contention without their best player.

Harper was hit by a pitch on the hand in Saturday’s game and it was clear from his reaction that the injury was serious. Fortunately, it does not appear to be season-ending.