Bryce Harper wears Kobe Bryant jersey as birthday tribute during game

August 23, 2020
by Larry Brown

Bryce Harper paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with a special jersey on Sunday.

Harper wore a Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey under his Phillies jersey for Philadelphia’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Harper grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, which does not have a home NBA team. He became a big Lakers fan as a result, and Kobe was his favorite player.

The 27-year-old Phillies outfielder decided to honor Bryant on what would have been the late Lakers star’s 42nd birthday.

Bryant died on January 26 in a helicopter crash that killed nine people.

