Bryce Harper wears Kobe Bryant jersey as birthday tribute during game
Bryce Harper paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with a special jersey on Sunday.
Harper wore a Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey under his Phillies jersey for Philadelphia’s game against the Atlanta Braves.
#MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/CnsfiDrlxg
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 23, 2020
Harper grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, which does not have a home NBA team. He became a big Lakers fan as a result, and Kobe was his favorite player.
The 27-year-old Phillies outfielder decided to honor Bryant on what would have been the late Lakers star’s 42nd birthday.
Bryant died on January 26 in a helicopter crash that killed nine people.