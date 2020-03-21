Bud Black open to playing doubleheaders when season begins

Bud Black is willing to get creative amid the reality of a drastically altered MLB calendar.

During a conference call this week, the Colorado Rockies manager said that he would be open to playing doubleheaders whenever the season finally begins.

“In theory, yeah, I think all of us would be up for some sort of doubleheader situation,” said Black, per ESPN. “The thing that’s going to be in front of all of us is it’s going to be the same for everybody. It’s got to make sense for the clubs and the players.”

With the start of the 2020 season being pushed back from the end of March to at least mid-May due to the coronavirus pandemic, extensive doubleheaders will almost certainly be on the table. The practice of playing multiple games in one day is already fairly commonplace in baseball when scheduled contests are rained out or otherwise postponed, so the thinking makes perfect sense.

That said, the season could still be delayed even further, so the league will have to come up with a solution that is workable for all 30 teams.